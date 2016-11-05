Information event on teaching

Graduates interested in a career as a primary school teacher are being invited to an open event to find out more.

North Tyneside Council’s course offers Qualified Teacher Status and a Post Graduate Certificate in Education, accredited by Northumbria University.

The course welcomes trainees of all ages and is open to anyone with a 2:2 degree or above. It will equip trainees with the necessary subject knowledge and practical skills to be able to teach anywhere.

An information event is taking place on Thursday, November 24, at the Langdale Centre, Langdale Gardens, Wallsend, from 4.15pm to 6pm.

Members of the teaching team will be on hand and the training facilities will be on show. The team are keen to encourage prospective trainees to come along and find out how the course can lead to a successful career in primary teaching.

The course is a School Centred Initial Teacher Training (SCITT) programme, where learners can secure Qualified Teacher Status and a Post Graduate Certificate in Education, validated by Northumbria University.

To reserve a place, contact the SCITT office on (0191) 643 8855 or email scitt@northtyneside.gov.uk Applications for the course will need to be made via the UCAS website. Places are limited. For more visit www.ntscitt.org.uk