Initial work starts on town centre housing site

Demolition teams have moved into a town centre to start clearing the way for new houses.

Officials from Kier North Tyneside have started work to remove a 1950s extension at the rear of Northumberland Square, North Shields.

The work is part of a £5.6m regeneration project to breath new life into that part of the town.

The scheme will see the Grade II listed properties at 13-16 Northumberland Square turned into high quality townhouses and apartments.

The demolition phase will take around eight weeks to complete and will clear the way for construction to begin in spring 2018.

North Tyneside Council says the project will bring significant economic benefits to the town, boost local businesses, and play a central role in the ongoing regeneration of North Shields.

Local people are advised that the unofficial car park on Upper Camden Street will remain open to the public throughout the demolition work.

An application for full planning permission for the refurbishment and new-build elements of the scheme is expected to be decided this month, ahead of the main construction starting early next year.