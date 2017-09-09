Injured seals nursed back to health

Blue Reef Aquarium in Tynemouth has two special visitors, a pair of harbour seals, both rescued from the North East’s beaches.

Chester, who is around eight weeks old, was brought in by the RSPCA from a beach in North Yorkshire.

Chester is also being nursed back to health at Blue Reef Tynemouth's Marine Rescue Centre.

He was underweight and had swelling to his mouth caused by an infection.

Sinead didn’t come as far. She was found by the old swimming pool on Longsands, Tynemouth. She is slightly younger and had similar injuries.

The team at Blue Reef will nurture them back to full health before releasing them back into the wild.

Visitors can see the pair at the aquarium’s marine rescue centre and learn about what they can do to help the seal population.

Both seals are feeding well and recovering from their injuries. It is hoped that they will be released back into the wild in the coming weeks.

Displays supervisor Terry McKeone said: “Throughout the year we see a number of seals in our Marine Rescue Centre, for many different reasons. Some come in with injuries caused by bite from other seals and dogs. Others have been abandoned by their mothers at a young age and cannot fend for themselves.” Tynemouth’s Blue Reef Aquarium, in partnership with the animal charity Pawz For Thought and the RSPCA, has been rescuing and rehabilitating seals for more than 10 years. During this period, more than 200 seals have been rescued. Visit www.bluereefaquarium.co.uk/tynemouth