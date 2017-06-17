Innovative way to help Tynemouth staff improve their skills

An initiative has helped hundreds of staff improve their skills.

Employees at Esh Group have completed a range of competency-based training programmes, thanks to the construction group’s partnership with Tynemouth-based Innovation NE Limited.

Innovation NE is working with hundreds of employees – from apprentices to senior management – providing a range of interpersonal development and training skills.

Tricia Mullen, group training manager at Esh Group, said: “The construction industry is very focused on training but in many cases the training is a compulsory part of the job and is heavily focussed on technical skills and compliance.

“Whilst this is undoubtedly a major part of our training provision, we also recognise the value of providing quality interpersonal development training in order to better equip our teams to face the challenges of their roles and prepare them for future careers.

“We have worked in collaboration with Innovation NE since 2014 to develop a wide menu of more than 55 programmes that staff can sign up to as part of their own continuous professional development pathway.”

Tom Gallon, head of performance and development at Innovation NE Limited, said: “Strategically, Esh understands that people development is about far more than learning new technical and compliance skills and appreciates the value that enhanced interpersonal and work based competencies bring.”

Since its inception in 2014, Innovation NE has grown in to a multi sector provider spanning both the public and private sectors, and is now helping business of all sizes and maturity to develop their workforce and reap the associated benefits.