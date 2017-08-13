Inspectors praise North Shields care home

A North Shields care home has been rated as good overall by the Care Quality Commission.

Willow Lodge, in Osbourne Gardens, was also rated as good for being caring, providing effective care, being responsive to residents’ needs and being well-led.

The inspectors said that people living in the home, which is run by Four Seasons Health Care, were treated with care, kindness and consideration and their dignity was respected.

There was a friendly and relaxed atmosphere and residents and the care team knew each other well and had developed positive relationships. Staff altered their approach depending on people’s personality.

Residents, relatives and staff told the inspectors they thought the home was a safe place to be cared for.

The inspectors identified some instances where the home should improve documentation of medication but said that staff who administered medicines had undertaken training in their safe handling and were subject to yearly checks to ensure their skills and knowledge remained up to date.

The residents and their relatives spoke positively about the staff. One said: “The staff are doing a marvellous job. I can’t fault them.”

A member of the care team told the inspectors: “I love coming here; I love my job. I wanted to give compassionate care which is why I started working here and I think the rest of the staff are the same.”

Residents received personalised care from a care team who understood about their individual needs and preferences.

The inspectors saw there were sufficient staff on duty to meet people’s needs in a timely way; they were well trained and supported to do their jobs. This included a dementia care training programme in which staff are given a simulated experience of what it is like to live with dementia, which improves their understanding and empathy and makes learning of best practice more meaningful.

Because of the nature of their condition, not everyone living in Willow Lodge had been able to participate fully in the planning of their care, but people were involved, together with their families as much as possible.

People enjoyed a good dining experience. They were given a choice of meals and their dietary and nutritional requirements were well managed.

The home has a full-time activities coordinator and there was a range of activities available in groups or on an individual basis. There were a number of events advertised around the home and relatives were welcomed to come along to see entertainers or to join in parties and other social events.

Jacky Reed, interim regional managing director of Four Seasons Health Care, said: “It’s a credit to the dedication of the care team that Willow Lodge was rated as good and to see the very positive comments by the Care Quality Commission inspectors as well as our residents and their relatives.”

Willow Lodge has achieved customer satisfaction ratings averaging more than 98 per cent during recent months in feedback from residents, their relatives and visiting care professionals.