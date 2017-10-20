Inspiring pupils to write computer code

Youngsters have been testing their creative skills as part of an unique event.

Redesdale Primary School, in Wallsend, was among the schools around the country taking part in Europe Week of Code.

Nick Corston, co-founded of STEAM Co, held a special assembly at the school to give pupils an insight into writing code.

He talked about the history of computing, potential careers and how it might develop in the future, before a Lego mini-figure of Elon Musk was fired using a dynamite transportation vehicle.

The students from Years 1 to 6 then took part in workshops looking at coding of wearable computers, 3D, robotics and computational thinking activities.

STEAM Co is a series of partners using Science, Tech, Engineering, Art and Maths skills.

Nick said: “Our young people are obsessed with celebrity.

“We need to bring education to life and give our children real role models to inspire their futures – people like Elon Musk who taught himself to code as a young boy.

“As Lord Michael Heseltine has said ‘if you want an industrial strategy, start in primary school’.”

Ashok Vaswani, chief executive of Barclays, one of the partner groups, said: “Should we really be teaching our children a third language like Greek or Latin?

“Or should we be teaching them to code?

“We’re working with STEAM Co to unleash the power of art and creativity.”