Intimate gig at the Old Low Light

Robert Lane will play an intimate music performance at the Old Low Light on North Shields Fish Quay on Saturday.

His most recent EP, Ends and Starts, was released via Fish Records and the lead track, My Love’s in Deep, has been featured on several radio stations.

Earlier this year, the singer/songwriter based in Birmingham was chosen by the Genting Arena to perform in the Forum Live area before concerts by Eric Clapton and Ellie Goulding, among others.

One of his musical highlights was when, in August 2013, he was selected to attend a songwriting retreat/course with The Kinks frontman Ray Davies.

His performance will start at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £10 are on sale at the Old Low Light – there is no booking fee.

For more information, call 0191 2574506.