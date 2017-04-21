Intrepid author helps brings books to life

A famous author and filmmaker helped bring fiction to life for a group of students.

Matt Dickinson captivated pupils from Norham High School with his tales of travels, including scaling Everest, and talked about how his real-life adventures had inspired his fictional writing.

His action-packed past includes a career as an award-winning director and cameraman for the National Geographic TV channel and the Discovery Channel, which saw him become the first British filmmaker to capture footage on Everest’s summit and make it back alive.

The intrepid adventurer-turned-author has also filmed in remote and challenging locations across Antarctica, Greenland and Alaska, filmed on top of the highest live volcano in the world and worked with famous names including Bear Grylls, Judy Leden and Brian Blessed.

During the event at Wallsend Library organised by North Tyneside’s Schools Library Service, Matt talked to the pupils about his fascination with endurance and the lengths people go to in the name of exploration.

He also discussed his inspiration for his Carnegie Medal-nominated fiction trilogy, The Everest Files.

Year 7 pupil Arron McNab said: “It was amazing to meet Matt and hear about his really exciting life. Some of the things he talked about sounded really scary.

“Hearing about his adventures helped us understand more about the central character in his books, and meeting him has really helped to bring the stories to life.”

David Baldwin, Executive Headteacher at Norham High School, said: “We work hard to encourage a love of literacy here at Norham and this event has offered our pupils a fantastic opportunity to meet the man behind the fiction, helping to bring their reading of his stories, to life.

“We’re very grateful to the North Tyneside Schools Library Service for enabling the visit to happen and we hope we can work with Matt again in the future.”