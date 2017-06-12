Inventor donates equipment to lifeboat crew

A key piece of equipment has been donated to life-savers.

Inventor Martin Gray, who lives in Whitley Bay, has donated a dehumidifier to Cullercoats RNLI to help keep the lifeboat and equipment dry.

DryBoat, produced by Martin’s company Ecor Pro near Amsterdam, has been in production for a year, and can also be used in the home.

It extracts water from the air, clothing and of items to prevent corrosion.

It can be used in temperatures ranging from -20 to +40°c, and is small, automatic with no need to empty water.

Last year, several boats caught fire due to home dehumidifiers being used on board yachts.

Martin said: “There is nothing like it around and it is good for homes and boats.

“The RNLI does a fantastic job keeping people safe so we want to help to keep the RNLI safe and keep their kit dry and comfortable for when its needed.

“Their existing way of keeping their boat and kit dry was not ideal so now at least they have a better solution to make them more comfortable on a mission and certainly safer.

“Keeping the boat or kit dry also prolongs its lifetime saving the RNLI money and helping them to concentrate monies to save lives.

“Living in Whitley Bay, I know what a fantastic job Anna Heslop and her crew mates do so wanted to support them.

“I hope also other locals around coast will come to support them on Cullercoats Harbour Day on Saturday, July 1, and join in with a whole host of fun money-raising activities for a really good cause.”

For more on the product visit www.ecorproducts.com/boat-dehumidifiers