Irene and Breeze make up a top team

A guide dog owner is celebrating half-a-century of assistance from four-legged friends.

Irene Maloney, from Whitley Bay, has had guide dogs for 50 years and is hoping to spread the word about the wonderful work they do.

Breeze

She is available to visit schools, community groups and local organisations to let them know about the increased mobility and freedom her dog Breeze gives her.

Irene said: “I’m so besotted with my guide dogs and what they’ve all done for me that I like everyone to know about them. I think that the dogs are truly amazing.

“I feel lucky to have had these wonderful animals, even after 50 years I still thank every dog when they bring me home safely. It still amazes me how they are able to do what they do.

“We can’t wait to get out into the local community and make some new friends for Guide Dogs.”

Guide Dogs community fund-raiser Pippa Turner said: “I’m delighted that Irene will be able to tell people the heart-warming story of the amazing partnership she has with Breeze and of Guide Dogs’ mission to ensure that all people who are blind or partially sighted have the same freedom of movement as everyone else.”