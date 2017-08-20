IT tool by Wallsend inventor is winning global plaudits

A device invented by a North Tyneside entrepreneur to safeguard against human error in the IT industry is winning praise from all over the world.

SergeantClip is a network and infrastructure cable management system, which is set to save companies millions of pounds in downtime and loss of service by removing the risk of engineers mistakenly unplugging the wrong cables.

Designed by Wallsend inventor Mark Costigan, SergeantClip has been snapped up by some of the world’s leading organisations, including Nasa, Google and Amazon.

It has also won praise from engineers and experts from across the globe as well as receiving rave reviews from IT journalists and bloggers.

Mr Costigan’s long-term hope is that the use of SergeantClip will eventually become standard practice for all networking and cabling installations.

For more information, visit www.sergeantclip.com