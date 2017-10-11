Jack Russell injured after being attacked by dog

Officials at the RSPCA are appealing for information after a Jack Russell cross was hurt in a dog attack.

The dog was being walked by her owner on the Wagon Way Path in West Allotment at around 7.15pm on Saturday, September 30, when the incident happened.

RSPCA inspector Helen Bestwick said: “A group of people with a large brindle and white bull breed type dog on a lead were walking towards them.

“The person holding the lead looked at them then took the dog off the lead and was heard to say ‘go get them’.

“The dog ran over and attacked the Jack Russell cross, who slipped her lead and managed to outrun the attacking dog. Her owner also got bitten in the process and ran off after his dog. Luckily she made her way home.”

She needed vet treatment for puncture wounds and is recovering.

The person who set the dog on her is described as a large, heavy set white male, around six feet tall, aged between 16-18 years old.

He had a thick North East accent and was wearing a blue jumper and dark brown camouflage-type body warmer.

The bull breed type dog had distinctive white markings and it is thought the dog may be named Bowser or something similar.

Anyone with any specific information is asked to call the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and leave a message for inspector Bestwick.