Jewellery stolen during burglary in Tynemouth

Several items of significant jewellery have been stolen in a burglary.

Police are appealing for information into the burglary which happened at an address in Tynemouth on Saturday, April 22, at 11.30am.

A man entered the house via the rear and stole several items of distinctive jewellery.

He was disturbed by the householder and made off from the scene.

The offender is described as a white European man, aged late 20s to early 30s, with a pale complexion approximately 5ft 7ins tall and medium build.

He was wearing a dark coloured beanie hat, grey tracksuit bottoms and possibly a blue hoodie.

He stole a number of jewellery items including and oval shaped opal gem on a gold ring, white gold and diamond ring, hand made one of a kind item with weaved metal shape with diamond, and sapphire and diamond ring, blue opal surrounded by diamonds.

Also stolen during the burglary were a rare bangle with watch mounted on it a mixture of steel and gold, sapphire ring with diamond either side of the stone, an opal and turquoise gold ring and a necklace rose gold chain with a T- bar.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the burglary.

Anyone who recognises the offender from the description to contact police.

Officers also want to hear from anyone who may be offered these stolen items for sale to contact police on 101 quoting reference 45442S/17 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.