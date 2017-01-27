Job opportunities at new health unit

Nurses looking for a new challenge are being invited to an open recruitment event.

Ashington’s Wansbeck General Hospital, home to the region’s newest centre of excellence for orthopaedics, is holding the event on Saturday, January 28, from 9am to 11am.

Senior nurses at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust will be in the restaurant to talk to people about roles at the new centre and opportunities elsewhere in the hospital including in elderly care, cardiology and respiratory medicine and in the community.

To register for the event, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search ‘Northumbria nursing’.

The hospital is dedicated to planned and on-going care with the centre for excellence for patients having orthopaedic surgery opening last year.

The new nurse-led centre is at the cutting edge of orthopaedic care.

The centre also includes a new state-of-the-art enhanced recovery unit for patients who have more complex procedures and those who need more intensive post-operative care.

Heather Lawson, matron for orthopaedics, said: “This new orthopaedic unit firmly secures Northumbria’s position at the forefront of orthopaedic care.

“For many years, we have pushed the boundaries to provide even better care for our patients.

“The centre is truly nurse-led and offers endless opportunities for development and I’d encourage anyone who’s interested to attend our open event.”

“It’s a really exciting time to join us at Wansbeck hospital as every department strives to provide the highest standards for patients requiring planned and on-going care.

“We also have opportunities for nurses and midwives in the community and across the trust and urge anyone interested to come along.”

For more information visit www.northumbria.nhs.uk