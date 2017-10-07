Jobs fair hailed a success after strong turnout

The annual Cobalt Jobs Fair has once again been hailed a huge success after more than 1,200 jobseekers attended.

The event took place last week and was organised by North Tyneside Council in partnership with Cobalt Business Park. The fair was sponsored by Utilitywise.

Representatives from more than 15 employers and support organisations attended to speak to those looking for work.

Information on a range of vacancies within IT, finance, sales, customer service and public sector were available on the day, including senior positions and apprenticeships, as well as graduate and training opportunities.

The event was officially opened by Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn, who said: “It’s absolutely amazing to see so many people from all over the region coming along to a jobs fair in North Tyneside.

“Our borough has an incredibly healthy jobs economy and it’s great to see this being recognised so widely.”

In a survey undertaken of jobseekers following the event, 90 per cent rated the day good, very good or excellent and 77 per cent stated that as a result of the fair they have been encouraged to continue to seek employment at Cobalt Business Park.