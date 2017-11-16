Jump in to help charity this Christmas

Young adrenaline-junckies can help under-privileged children across the North East by jumping for joy.

Xtreme Bounce, based at Royal Quays, North Shields, is teaming up with charity Cash For Kids to raise money and collect presents to give kids the Christmas they deserve this year.

Jennifer Newman and Courage the Cat at Xtreme Bounce.

The 25,000sq ft activity centre is putting on its first fun-filled event with the charity on Friday from 6pm to 9pm.

Xtreme Bounce also hope to help Cash For Kids support 48,000 children over the festive period by being a drop-off point for Christmas present donations.

Centre manager Jennifer Newman said: “We are all about kids here at Xtreme Bounce and want to do whatever we can to help as many children as possible have their best ever Christmas.

“When we heard about Cash For Kids and what they do for children across the region, we desperately wanted to get involved and to do our bit, so we are extremely pleased it is all coming together.

“This event will be real fun for all the family, and means that people from North Shields and beyond can do some good for children in their area, while having fun at the same time.

“We hope this is the start of a long-term partnership with the charity, and that we can do much more in future for those who need it most in our area.”

To book tickets for the Cash For Kids event, head to www.xtremebounce.com, or buy them on the door for £10.

For more on Cash For Kids visit www.cashforkids.uk.com

As well as use of the centre’s activity areas – which include a soft play, battle beam, trampolines and Ninja Warrior course – adults and kids alike will be able to enjoy a visit from superheroes and princesses, a delicious buffet and music from a DJ.

There will also be a visit from Metro Radio’s own mascot Courage the Cat to the centre, which opened its doors in July.

Money from tickets sales from the event will go to Cash For Kids while Christmas presents will be collected all through November and into December.

The charity’s ‘Mission Christmas’ campaign donated presents and money to 45,000 children over the festive period last year.