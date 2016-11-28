Jumping for joy at regional finals

Students are jumping for joy after winning a gymnastics event.

Pupils at Norham High School, in North Shields, bounced their way to victory in the Tyne and Wear School Games trampolining finals.

Among the buoyant pupils were Year 8 student Jenna Sams, who was placed first in the KS3 Girls Novice category.

Jenna’s win follows her recent success at the North Tyneside Games in October, where she was chosen to represent North Tyneside at the Tyne and Wear Games.

She will now take on the challenge to win again at the North East finals in the coming weeks.

Year 8 pupil Charley Towers was placed third in the Key Stage 3 Development Category, while Tina Campbell also performed beautifully at the event but was just pipped from achieving a spot on the podium.

Norham High School’s team also won in the Key Stage 4 Boys Novice Category, with Ellis Emerson taking first place, Sean Brown placed second and Liam Cummings placed third.

All placed trampolinists have earned their right to represent the county in the next stage.

Executive headteacher at Norham High School, David Baldwin, said: “The Tyne and Wear School Games offered an excellent opportunity for our pupils to challenge themselves and demonstrate their dedication and commitment to sport.

“All of our pupils showed real resilience in a very tough competition and we’re very proud of their achievements.”

“We’re particularly excited that Jenna Sams will be representing the school and North Tyneside in the North East finals and we’ll all be cheering her on in her quest for more glory.”

The Tyne and Wear Games are designed to build on the magic of London 2012 and enable every school and child to participate in competitive sport including meaningful opportunities for disabled youngsters.

The competition is made up of four stages – intra school, inter school, county festivals and national finals – across a host of different sports.