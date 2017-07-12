Jumping for joy at trophy success

A group of students are jumping for joy after lifting a regional trophy.

Newcastle Eagles Community Foundation held a Hoops for Health basketball tournament for all Year 6s across Tyne & Wear and Northumberland.

A total of 32 schools took part and battled it out for the cup – and it was Preston Grange Primary School, in North Shields, who came out on top.

A delighted headteacher Tracey Taylor said: “The atmosphere was incredible throughout the day and every school gave everything they could.”

An event spokesman said: “Newcastle Eagles Community Foundation would like to give a special congratulations to the champions, Preston Grange Primary School, who were delighted to be the overall champions at the event.”