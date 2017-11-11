Junior club nets partnership with Sunderland AFC Ladies

A junior football club has netted a partnership with a top Ladies side.

West Allotment Juniors have agreed the deal with Sunderland Ladies for this season.

It means the club’s girls’ teams will get the chance to meet and be trained by professional women footballers playing in the Women’s Super League (WSL).

David Dodds, club secretary, said: “The whole idea is to inspire young female footballers to realise what can now be achieved in football by women.”

The coaches at West Allotment also benefit from being able to attend coaching sessions run be SAFC Ladies and access to UEFA A coaches, helping the club with plans to have more teams next season and West Allotment Juniors to expand its girls’ section in North Tyneside.