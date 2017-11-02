Junior club scores new sponsorship deal

A junior football club is celebrating after netting a new deal.

Tynemouth United Under 16 Yellows have started the season in style following a sponsorship deal with chartered surveyors and estate agents RA Jackson & Son.

The firm, based in Northumberland Square, North Shields, have provided new kit for the team, who play in the Gateshead Youth League.

The team are the current League and Cup holders having completed the double in their first season in the Gateshead Youth League in 2016/17.

Bruce Parvin, head coach, said: “It is fantastic to receive the support of RA Jackson & Son and that we are able to provide smart new strips.”

Richard Fenwick, partner in the firm, has also acted as volunteer linesman on numerous occasions.

He said: “As a local business dealing in the sale, letting and management of commercial and residential property my fellow partner, James Barlow and I welcome the opportunity to support both the local community and in particular Tynemouth United under 16 Yellows.

“We wish the team continued success for the current season.’’