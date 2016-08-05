KINDNESS: Dog search appreciated

Walking with my usual group of friends on Saturday on a very busy Whitley Bay beach, I lost my little dog.

She was missing for well over an hour, during which time I thought I would never see her again.

All along the promenade and beach I asked people to look out for an obviously lost Shih-Tzu pup named Lucy.

I would like to thank the wonderful people who joined the search for Lucy – my friends and the people I did not know at all, including the lovely, young RNLI group, who put themselves to so much trouble to help me.

A special thanks to the couple who walked the length of the prom to return Lucy from near the lighthouse where they found her. The good Samaritans delivered her attached to the gentleman’s trouser belt.

The care and kindness of all concerned in the rescue has made this elderly lady dog owner very happy.

My grateful thanks to you all.

Mrs Maureen Dougal

Shiremoor