Kyle joins up as cadet

Christmas came early for one young man has he joined Northumbria Police.

Kyle Hammond’s family initially asked the police to send him a Christmas card.

But Kyle, of Wallsend, who has Down’s Syndrome, was left stunned after a surprise visit and recruited as a police cadet for the day.

Members of Wallsend Neighbourhood Policing Team turned up on his doorstep to sing carols before giving him a card and presents.

They then took him to the police station where he joined the North Tyneside Police Cadets session, watching a police interview scenario.

Pc Graham Rowe said: “Our group was very pleased to welcome Kyle to our session. He was delighted to be here with us spending time with the other cadets and finding out more about policing.”

“It was great to meet Kyle who is clearly such a great fan of the police and he obviously enjoyed the visit.”

The cadets meet weekly at training sessions to learn about policing roles and develop team building skills they can use at school and in a future workplace.

Northumbria Police Volunteer Cadets join the scheme aged 14 or 15. Senior Cadets are aged around 17 and 18.

For more information about the scheme visit the Northumbria Police website www.northumbria.police.uk