Late-night search launched at Tynemouth bay

Members of Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade were called last night after reports of a man acting suspiciously on the beach.

A member of the public report seeing a man running in and out of the water at King Edward’s Bay, Tynemouth, just before 11pm.

Brigade members arrived on scene and carried out a thorough search of the area, with support from Northumbria Police, including the helicopter.

At just after midnight, with all search teams reporting nothing untoward and no further reports of anyone in difficulty or missing within the search area, all rescue units were stood down.

The Brigade has responded to 31 call-outs so far this year.