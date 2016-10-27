Learn the basics of guitar with musician

A six-week guitar course will start on Thursday night in Tynemouth.

Guitar for Beginners is being run by Dan Gooch Music at the Priory Cafe.

Dan is a well-known local musician with 20 years of teaching the guitar.

The sessions will be held every Thursday from 6.30pm to 8pm, starting this week.

The course is £10 per person per week with a total cost of £60.

Participants will learn a variety of skills including chords, progressions and transitions between chords; different strumming, picking and playing techniques; how to play styles and songs from folk and blues to pop and rock and composition and creating your own music as well as others. There are only ten places available. You will need a suitable acoustic guitar, pen, notepad, plectrum.

Contact 07907 296510.