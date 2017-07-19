Lee is helping people get fighting fit

A police officer helping to fight crime is also helping residents get fighting fit.

Lee Maryani, of Monkseaton, has set up LM Fitness to offer personal, one-to-one fitness sessions.

Fitting in alongside his work as a police officer, Lee is keen to help get people fit and into shape.

He offers one-to-one personal training as well as advice on healthy eating habits.

Group sessions and personal training sessions are held at the gym in the Linskill Centre, North Shields, while boot camps are held near Sainsbury’s, Monkseaton.

Lee said: “If the gym is not your thing, I will bring the gym to you, with a variety of functional equipment including kettle bells, slam balls, battle ropes and more.”

One client said: “He’s supportive and dedicated and has turned his passion into a business. His message to people is its never too late to decide to get in shape, maintain your shape or strength and be happy with how you are.

“He has encouraged many people to engage in fitness and healthy eating habits throughout the area, many regularly attending both his boot camps and his indoor-based sessions.”

Functional fitness classes are held most Wednesdays from 7pm to 8pm at The Linskill Centre.

Workouts involving body weight exercises and using a variety of functional fitness equipment, including core bags, speed ropes, kettle bells and more.

For more, visit his Facebook back at www.facebook.com/LMfitness65