Leisure centres to make a Christmas splash

Leisure centres will be looking to make a splash with a host of events this festive season.

Centres in Wallsend, Killingworth and Tynemouth will be celebrating the holidays with a variety of events for all ages, including parties and a special visit from Santa Claus himself.

For more information or to book a place, contact the appropriate centre at Tynemouth Pool on (0191) 643 2900, Hadrian Leisure Centre on (0191) 643 2025, or Lakeside Centre on (0191) 643 4177.

Hadrian Leisure Centre, in Wallsend, will host a Christmas party featuring Burney the Bear on Tuesday, December 20.

Between 10am and noon there will be Christmas Mini Movers for ages two to three, as well as Burney’s Little Helpers for children aged four to seven.

Older children between eight and 15 years can also get involved in the fun with Sport and Splashmas from 10am to 3pm and there will be toys and floats available for all ages from 1.30pm to 3pm.

Tynemouth Pool is holding a week-long schedule of events kicking off on Monday, December 19, with Diving Boards and Toys in the morning and the ever-popular Tynemouth Destroyer inflatable in the afternoon for youngsters aged eight to 14.

And the centre’s BIG Christmas Party will take place on Wednesday, December 21, where the first 50 swimmers will receive a gift from Santa.

Taking place from 1pm to 3pm, the party will see the small pool dyed red and there will be toys, floats and inflatables for young swimmers to enjoy.

The Lakeside Centre, in Killingworth, will have its own events going on across the festive period, with daily activities both in and out of the pool.

From messy art and the Lakey Lion Christmas Party to inflatable fun and laser tag, the variety in the activities ensures children of all ages can come along and enjoy themselves.

Hosted by the centre’s mascot Lakey Lion, the Christmas party takes place from 10am to noon on Wednesday, December 21, for children aged four to seven

Advance booking is advised for the Christmas party at Hadrian Leisure Centre.

All of these events are cheaper with an easeEXTRA card, which residents can sign up for by calling into any North Tyneside leisure centre.