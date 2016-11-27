Lesson in language is Crystal clear

A leading expert in the English language has been passing on tips and guidance for students during a special event.

Students were given the opportunity to pose individual questions around English language A-Level to Professor Crystal.

Whitley Bay High School was chosen to host the event, which saw pupils from around the region invited to take part in the day’s activities, with more than 80 A-Level English language students from the north east involved.

Students had the opportunity to get to grips with some of the more complex elements of the subject from the expert speaker, who has more than 100 books to his name.