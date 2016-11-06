Life brigade and coastguard team rescue trapped anglers from pier

Two anglers had to be rescued by coastguards from Tynemouth North Pier last night.

The bad weather meant they were in danger of being washed into the sea.

Rescue personnel from Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade and Blyth Coastguard Rescue Team donned water rescue equipment to work their way along the pier in the darkness, with big waves breaking over them.

A lifeboat operated by Tynemouth RNLI was launched and it was on stand-by in the river in case anyone fell into the river.

The trapped anglers were eventually reached and escorted back to dry land.