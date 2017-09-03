Lifeboat assists vessel off North Tyneside coast

Cullercoats lifeboat crew was paged this afternoon to reports of a broken down vessel ‘MysteryMan’ off Cullercoats harbour.

The alarm was raised at 1.23pm. The lifeboat launched and quickly reached the boat, which had fouled a propeller with a thick fender rope.

One crew member climbed on board and the vessel was towed into Cullercoats, where the crew managed to free the propeller.

Once freed, the crew escorted the boat out of the harbour and ‘MysteryMan’ was able to make its own way back to Royal Quays.

The lifeboat returned to station and the boat was made ready for service. Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade were also in attendance and returned to station at the same time.