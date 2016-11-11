Lifesaving equipment is bought for shopping parade

A key piece of life-saving equipment has been bought at a shopping area.

A defibrillator has been purchased for Whitley Lodge Shopping Parade, in Whitley Bay.

It was bought by Whitley Lodge Community Spirit (WLCS) and the AED (automatic external defibrillator) will be installed at the Tesco store.

Training has begun with 15 volunteers from the WLCS committee, shops and St Mary’s Church taking part in a two-hour CPR and AED awareness training course, provided by Jill Santonastaso, of Daisy First Aid.

She said: “Although those with no life saving experience can use this full rescue ZOLL AED and it can therefore be easily used by the first person on the scene of a cardiac arrest, I recommend as many people as possible utilize the training courses to ensure they familiarize themselves with the equipment and prevent any delay in potentially life saving treatment.”

Additional courses are planned for the New Year for anyone who lives or works within Whitley Lodge and details will be posted on the WLCS Facebook page in January.

John Evans, owner of The Treehouse soft play and WLCS events manager, said: “We are delighted to purchase a defibrillator for the Whitley Lodge community and be in a position to support the businesses and residents with such equipment and subsequent training should the need arise to use one.”

Elsewhere, the WLCS has donated £300 to Coquet Park First School while planning has started for the Christmas events, beginning with the Christmas lights turn on on November 23.

Businesses, residents and children will come together at 3.30pm for the switching on of the lights.

Each child will also get a free meal from Pantrini’s fish and chip shop.

The festivities then continue on Saturday, December 17, with Santa in his Grotto at Whitley Lodge Shopping Centre and culminating in the raffle draw, of which tickets can be bought from now until the day from any of the Whitley Lodge businesses with all funds raised going back into WLCS for next year’s events.

Canon Sue Hart, Reader at St Mary’s Parish Church and Chair of Whitley Lodge Community Spirit, said: “The continued support we receive for the events and fundraising activities allows us at WLCS to give back to the community, benefiting those from the very young to the old.”

An additional donation of £300 to Coquet Park First School will be put towards purchasing a shed for the Allotment Club, which shows children how to plant and look after vegetables that they grow.

Whitley Lodge Community Spirit is a non-profit organisation raising funds for the local Whitley Lodge area to run the Summer Fair and Christmas events by offering free or low cost activities for all the family to enjoy.