Limited Metro service running after whole network suspension of trains

A limited service between Benton and Pelaw, and Pelaw and Regent Centre is now in operation on the Tyne and Wear Metro.

There had been a suspension of trains across the whole network throughout Sunday up to this point.

The issue happened this morning at 5.30am when a major fault occurred in an electrical sub-station, which meant operator Nexus was unable to move trains out of the fleet depot in South Gosforth.

There is no Metro ticket acceptance on bus services due to capacity.

A Nexus statement said: “We are sorry for the inconvenience to customers.

“Updates will be on the Metro Twitter page @My_Metro and on our website www.nexus.org.uk

“There will also be announcements on the Metro public address system.”