LISTEN: Brave youngster helps saves mum's life with 999 call

A brave youngster has been praised following a phone call to emergency services after her mother collapsed at home.

Suzie McCash, from Tynemouth, dialled 999 after her mother Rowena suffered a respitory arrest in the hallway of their home following an allergic reaction to a substance.

Suzie McCash with officers and police dogs at Middle Engine Lane, Wallsend.

Despite twice using an Epi Pen, Rowena was unable to breathe properly.

But plucky Suzie, who wants to be a paramedic when she grows up and loves ambulances, calmly spoke to contact handler Adam Hall at Northumbria Police.

The four-year-old explained how her mother collapsed and answered questions to try and identify what had happened.

In the call Suzie can also be heard opening the front door of her home to call on a neighbour who unfortunately was not at home.

The contact handler kept talking to Suzie until the paramedics and police officers arrived.

Officials from both the police and amulance services have praised Suzie's bravery.

Northern Area Command Superintendent Nicola Musgrove said: “Suzie’s mum stopped breathing altogether but paramedics were able to stabilise her. Had it not been for the quick actions of Suzie she would undoubtedly have died.

“She rang 999, knocked on a neighbour’s door and opened the front door for the police officers and paramedics. She is a very brave little girl.”

Rowena was taken to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital where she stayed overnight before being released the following day.