Literary festival seeks photos of Cullercoats

Budding photographers should get snapping in North Tyneside to play their part in a literary festival.

The next IRON Press Festival takes place in June and organisers are looking to showcase new photographs of Cullercoats.

There will be a picture spread of some of the best images in its festival brochure, which has a print run of more than 10,000 copies.

And here at the News Guardian we will feature some of the entries on our pages in the months leading up to the event.

IRON Press editor Peter Mortimer said: “Cullercoats is a unique setting for a festival and we’d like to celebrate that in some way.

“Our brochure is widely distributed and people from far afield who see just what the village is like, won’t be able to stay away.”

Photographers should send their entries by email to ironpress@blueyonder.co.uk marked Brochure Photos.

Only contemporary photographs will be considered.

The winners will receive free festival tickets.

IRON in the Soul takes place around Cullercoats Harbour from June 8 to 11.

It is the third festival of its kind, featuring an unusual mix of events, from an existential breakfast to the midnight launch in St George’s Church of a collection of 21st century ghost stories.

There is also the return of the writer and performer Ian McMillan, who took the first festival by storm, literary cricket and north east music.

The brochure will be published in April.