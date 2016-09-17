A fitting tribute to a musical legend

A tribute to a musical legend will be on stage at a Whitley Bay venue later this month.

Ultimate Bowie will be marking the life of David Bowie when they perform at The Playhouse, Whitley Bay, on Saturday, September 30.

David Bowie frequently reinvented his music and image and is widely regarded as one of the most influential innovators over the last five decades. His death touched people all over the world as fans of all ages united to mourn a legend.

Ultimate Bowie is led by Ed Blaney as the main man. He takes the audience from the early classics such as Starman, where he recreates the Ziggy Stardust character, up to the more modern Bowie hits, such as Heroes. Ed and the band aim to recreate the atmosphere of a live Bowie concert.

The concert starts at 8pm. Tickets cost £20 on www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk