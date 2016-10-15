A holiday surprise

A lucky holidaymaker has scooped extra spending money after winning a prize draw.

Travel agent Dawson and Sanderson organised the free draw for customers buying Escape Travel Cards from its branches in March.

And Whitley Bay customer Dorothy Bryan was named the winner, receiving £300 on her pre-paid spending money card.

“I was completely taken aback when I got the phone call to say I’d won,” she said.

“The staff at Dawson and Sanderson are always so helpful, I’d assumed they were calling me regarding my trip.

“I can’t wait to treat myself on holiday using my card.”

The agent who sold the card also received £300, ten further prize winners each received £100 and another ten claimed £50.

The cards are provided through pre-paid specialist Tuxedo Money Solutions.