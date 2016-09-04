A recycling pledge helps secure £100

A pledge to recycle more has paid off for one green-fingered resident.

Malcolm Bowie, of Cullercoats, won £100 shopping vouchers after pledging to wash, squash and recycle.

It was part of North Tyneside Council’s Changing Our Thinking campaign, which encourages people to recycle.

Malcolm said: “I pledged at one of the Mayor’s listening events when I was picking up a wheelie bin pencil sharpener for my grandson.”

Coun John Stirling, cabinet member with responsibility for the environment, said: “I’m extremely happy for Malcolm and would like to thank him for committing to the wash, squash and recycle pledge.

“The Changing Our Thinking campaign has continued its success throughout the year and it has been great to see more and more people commit to recycling in North Tyneside.

“We are committed to maintaining our borough as a great place to live, work and visit and the effort we see from our residents plays a big part in that.”

Residents have until October 14, to make their pledge online or by visiting a local event.

For more information search for Wash, Squash and Recycle at www.northtyneside.gov.uk