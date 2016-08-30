A19 closed after lorry overturns

Motorists are being advised to avoid part of the A19 after a lorry overturned.

The lorry, which was carrying logs, has overturned at Moor Farm roundabout, in Cramlington, and shed its load on the road.

Police are on the scene, with the road expected to be closed until after 5pm.

Diversions are currently in place.

Drivers travelling south are being advised to avoid the area, with heavy congestion already building up.