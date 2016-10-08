Annual service to remember fishermen

The seventh annual Lost Fishermen and Seafarers Service takes place later this month.

It will be held at 3pm, at North Shields Baptist Church in Howard Street, on Sunday, October 16.

It is a service of reflection and remembrance for all fishermen and seafarers lost from the waters of the north east and beyond.

The service will be led by Superintendent Peter Dade, mission area officer, and the speaker will be the Venerable Simon Golding CBE.

Also taking part will be Senior Supt (retired) Geoff Chandler, former Supt in North Shields.

Special guest, and attending the service for the first time, will be Commodore David Dickens, CBE RN, chief executive of the Fishermen’s Mission, ahead of a two day port visit to North Shields.

There will also be a chance to light candles.