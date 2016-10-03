Appeal for missing pregnant woman

Police are appealing for the whereabouts of a missing pregnant woman.

Erika Rachel Purvis was last seen in Sunderland Road, in Gateshead, on Friday, September 30.

The 24-year-old is originally from North Shields and had previously been living in Sunderland.

Erika is described as 5ft 5ins tall with long brown hair which was tied up. She is thin build but is heavily pregnant and has a baby bump.

She was last seen wearing a grey Adidas tracksuit (top and bottoms) and blue Adidas trainers.

Officers are carrying out enquiries to locate her and appealing for Erika, or anyone who may know where she is, to get in contact with Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 354 031016.