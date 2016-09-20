Attractions start to take the lead as Snowdogs are unveiled

Two dogs are among five getting used to their new surroundings as part of a charity trail.

The first of four Little Snowdogs has been exploring its temporary home at Tynemouth’s Blue Reef Aquarium.

The 'Dogfish' on display outside Blue Reef Aquarium, in Tynemouth.

The miniature sculpture is part of the Great North Snowdogs Trail, which started on Monday and features more than 60 full size Snowdog statues around the north east.

The little dog – ‘Snowdog hits the Beach!’ – was created by pupils at Monkhouse Primary School.

Blue Reef’s Rosie Wiggin said: “The Little Snowdog is dressed for a day on the beach and covered with sand, he’s even wearing a pair of fins.”

He has been joined by his three friends and the aquarium’s full size Snowdog ‘Dogfish’ which is on display outside the entrance, and was the most visited after the first day and been voted ‘Best in Show’ by the public.

St Oswalds Snow Dogs at Quorum Business Park, in Longbenton.

‘Dogfish’ has been designed by TV presenter Pam Royle and created by local artist Daniel Stone.

Blue Reef’s Sharon Hedley said: “Dogfish has already made a big impact with visitors and passers-by.”

After sponsoring two Snowdogs, Quorum Business Park, in Longbenton, provided St Oswald’s Hospice with free storage space for all the dogs after they lost their original space.

Laura Barber, Quorum’s events manager, said: “We were so pleased to come to the rescue and help St Oswald’s by providing the space.

“It has been really good fun working with the charity and the various artists.”

“I’m sure the campaign will be a great success, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to Quorum to see our two Snow Dogs as part of the trail.”

Jane Hogan, of St Oswald’s, said: “We are lucky to have supporters like Quorum, who have stepped in and provided a home for this campaign.

“This means we can keep costs to a minimum and maximise the fund raising for the important work that St Oswald’s undertakes.”

There are 97 little Snowdogs in total, all grouped into packs.

To view a map of all 97 little and 60 big dogs visit www.greatnorthsnowdogs.co.uk

Great North Snowdogs is presented in partnership with St Oswald’s Children’s Hospice and Wild in Art.

Funds raised from the project will support the work of St Oswald’s, who care for children and young people with life-limiting conditions.