Beauty attraction to hold a bio blitz

An award winning coastal beauty spot will be under the magnifying glass this weekend.

The Friends of Brierdene are holding their annual bio blitz at the dene in Whitley Bay on Saturday between 10am and 3pm.

After sunset, a moth survey will take place between 8pm and 10pm.

The popular wildlife site, which stretches from The Links to Whitley Bay Golf Club, features natural grassland, an abundance of trees, shrubs and wild flowers, and is home to a range of birds, mammals, butterflies, moths and bees.

During the day, experts from the Environmental Records Information Centre and The Northumberland Mammal Society will be on hand to guide participants to identify new species and add to the almost 900 recorded to date.

Following the success of the event last year, Northumberland moth recorder Tom Tams will run his moth night using special lighting to attract and identify new sightings.

The results of this family-orientated event will contribute to a better understanding and appreciation of the natural world of the Brierdene and helps experts to build up a complete picture of the species and habitats.

Individuals and families attending should meet at the Scout Hut in the Brierdene Car Park at 10am. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Everyone is advised to wear suitable footwear and clothing and food will be supplied at lunchtime.