Big interest in homes

A house builder has been inundated with enquiries about its homes at a new Monkseaton development.

Taylor Wimpey North East offers a range of four and five-bedroom homes at the West Park site, and families, those wishing to up-size and first-time buyers have been queueing up to have a peek.

Schemes such as Help to Buy are making the properties more affordable, with just a five per cent deposit required, while the developer’s part exchange offers take the hassle away from buyers trying to sell their exiting homes.

Sales and marketing director Karl Morton said: “We’ve been absolutely delighted with how popular West Park has been with buyers.

“The development offers a generous variety of amenities, making it the perfect location for families.”