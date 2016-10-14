Big present for food bank

A mountain of food was brought along to an evening celebration following a wedding, but none of it was for the guests.

In fact, the guests themselves donated it because the couple getting hitched asked for items that they could take to a food bank in North Shields that serves people in need across the North Tyneside area.

Catherine and Jamie Dines have supported The BAY Foodbank in the past and they decided that their wedding day was an opportunity to receive a big amount to take to its depot near the Meadow Well Metro station.

They were proved right as 735 items were donated in total at the event in Percy Park Rugby Club. Along with food, some of them were toiletries.

Jamie said that the wedding idea was developing further what happened last Christmas when the lawn treatment company he works at had a whip round and between £50 and £60 was raised.

He bought selection boxes and sweets and gave them to the food bank, which distributed them to needy children.

He added: “Me ad Catherine have been together for 10 years and we have all the essential things we need, so it made sense to us to ask guests to bring items for the food bank.

“Our family and friends did us proud. We were impressed with the variety of donated items as well as the total amount.

“The two bins we had out were filled in 15 minutes and when it came to loading up the van the following day, we needed five shopping trolleys for the remaining items.”

Catherine said: “We were delighted to have been given so much to donate to such an important service.”