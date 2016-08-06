BLYTH TALL SHIPS: Trainees ready to set sail in race

The ‘Northumberland Navy’ of sail trainees is set to swell as The North Sea Tall Ships Regatta approaches.

Four new recruits have been selected to take part in Regatta activities and join the race to Sweden from the Northumberland coast.

The trainees are being supported by Blyth ward councillors Grant Davey; Susan Davey; Gordon Webb; and by Berwick East Ward councillor, Jim Smith.

The four trainees have been selected by the Northumberland Youth Service and will be joining the Tall Ship Christian Radich.

The trainees are Edward Alan Stoker, aged 18; Paul Cozens, aged 22; and Cameron Hartley, aged 16, all from Blyth; and Shannon Lowrie, aged 16 from Berwick.

A total of 80 recruits aged 15 to 63 have now enlisted to take part in the 500 nautical mile race from Blyth to Gothenburg.

Northumberland County Council, in partnership with the Port of Blyth and Sail Training International, is hosting the prestigious Regatta with Fergusons of Blyth confirmed as the Principal Sponsor.

Cameron has just left Bede School Academy and is being sponsored by Isabella Ward councillor Gordon Webb.

He said: “I’ve sailed before on a week’s training and sailed from North Shields to Blyth and Hartlepool and I can’t wait to be part of this.

“I loved the experience and I’m really looking forward to being part of a big team on board this huge Tall Ship.

“It will be my first time abroad and my first time in a Tall Ships race so I’m very excited.”

Shannon, from Spittal, Berwick, is being sponsored by Coun Jim Smith.

Shannon said: “It’s a bit scary and also incredibly exciting to have been selected in the Regatta and join a Tall Ship in the race to Gothenburg – what a way to travel abroad for the first time!

“I haven’t sailed before but I think this will be an amazing opportunity to sail on one of these majestic Tall Ships and I’m really looking forward to the experience.”

Most of the Tall Ships trainees come from Northumberland and 33 are being sponsored by ward councillors.

Coun Grant Davey, leader of Northumberland County Council, is supporting sail trainee, Edward Stoker.

Coun Davey said: “Taking part in the Regatta events and sailing to Gothenburg will be a thrilling adventure for our trainees.

“It will be an amazing experience for the trainees to join an international crew and race on a Tall Ship to Sweden. It’s an opportunity to learn new skills and to tackle some unique challenges and I’m delighted to be supporting Edward.”

Alwyne Colley and Steve Barrigan from the Northumberland Youth Service will be mentoring and accompanying the trainees.

There are still spaces available for paying trainees. Visit www.sailtraininginternational.org/sail-on-board

The North Sea Tall Ships Regatta Blyth 2016 takes place over the weekend of August 26 to 29, and features five zones of free family entertainment.