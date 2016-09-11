Brandon hopes to be on course for golfing joy

A budding golfer is hoping he is on the course for success after securing financial support.

Brandon Jones, a member at Whitley Bay and Northumberland golf clubs, plays for both junior and senior teams, as well as representing the Northumberland County Team.

The 15-year-old, from Whitley Bay, is coached by professional Matthew Naylor, and is aiming to turn pro, playing off a 3.8 handicap.

To help him achieve that dream, Brandon has been given financial backing from Utility Alliance, an energy broker based in Hartlepool which was founded last year.

Brandon’s father Stewart works as a Senior Energy Consultant at Utility Alliance, and as soon as he told the management team of his son’s successes they were keen to help where they could.

Brandon has been able to purchase new equipment and use some of the funding towards travelling expenses.

Brandon said: “I am pleased with the progress I have made with my golf, but I’m keen to take my game to the next level and to do that it is great to have some financial backing.

“I know Utility Alliance is one of the fastest-growing companies in the region. I’m extremely grateful for their support.”

Darren Sutherland, Chief Operating Officer at Utility Alliance, said: “There is no doubting that Brandon is an exceptional young golfer, and he has made rapid progress in the four years that he has regularly been playing the sport.

“To get as far as he has in such a short space of time shows the dedication he has to golf, but with so much travelling for training and competitions at both junior and senior level it can be an extremely expensive time.

“As a company we have a strong ethos when it comes to helping worthy causes, and we are delighted to be able to help Brandon as he strives to achieve his dream. We will be watching his progress with interest, and look forward to seeing him succeed.”