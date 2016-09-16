Break-in at North Tyneside home while resident inside

Police are appealing for witnesses following a sneak-in burglary in Killingworth.

Thieves struck at an address in Mount Close at 9.55pm yesterday. They got into the house through an unlocked front door and sneaked into the kitchen and stole a wallet.

The resident realised what had happened when he was in his living room and felt a draught and became aware the front door had been left wide open by the offenders. Police were called and made a search of the area, but those responsible had made off.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Martin Brooks said: "Officers are continuing to investigate this burglary and want to remind residents to make sure they keep their doors and windows secure to prevent further offences.

"We know it can be tempting to leave doors unlocked, for easy access, but opportunist thieves take advantage of this and will let themselves in via unlocked doors to steal your property.

"We're appealing for help from the public to identify those responsible, and if anyone has information which could assist officers, please call us."

Anyone with information is asked to ring 101 and quote reference number 1201 15/09/16 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.