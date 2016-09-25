Brigade to host second evening of wine-tasting

A popular event is returning to help raise money for a lifesaving organisation.

Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade is holding its second wine-tasting event. It will take place at the Watch House, in Tynemouth, on Saturday, October 1, at 6.30pm.

Attendees will receive a fun and light-hearted introduction to six wines – a mixture of white, red and rosé. Each wine will be introduced individually with three detailed descriptions given as to what the wine may be.

Guests will then have to choose which description is right as well as the cost of the wine.

The guest with the most right answers at the end of the evening will receive a prize and the true identities of the wines will be confirmed.

Refreshments will be provided and spot prizes will be awarded throughout the evening.

Tickets cost £15.

Anyone interested in attending should email enquiries @tvlb.org

Organisers are expecting the event to sell out quickly so advise booking tickets early.