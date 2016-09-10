Business branches out on anniversary

A tuition centre is celebrating its first anniversary by moving ahead with its growth plans.

The Learning Tree Tuition – formerly known as Success Learning Whitley Bay – was started in 2015.

Owner Stephanie Dann started by providing tuition in English and maths for six to 16-year-olds across the North Tyneside area and to help children achieve their potential.

Now based from Whitley Bay High School, The Learning Tree Tuition can cater for more students providing a range of tuition options to suit family needs and individual requirements.

And now it is launching a new company name, website, Facebook page and business logo.

Stephanie, a qualified teacher, said: “I am delighted to be celebrating our first birthday with a complete business rebrand and the new logo perfectly represents the business development.”

To help identify strengths and gaps within a child’s knowledge The Learning Tree Tuition gives a free short assessment, enabling personalised study programmes.

Stephanie said: “I have received great feedback from parents who have expressed that their children are growing in confidence, their attainment has increased and they are much happier in themselves around the subjects of maths and English.

“This has subsequently been reflected in the classroom with teachers commenting on their progress and their results are improving.”

