Business to showcase innovations

A thriving North Tyneside security business is taking a place on the world stage at a major exhibition.

Ievo, which is based at the Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate, is attending Europe’s biggest security event in Germany for the first time next week.

The business is an industry leader in manufacturing biometric security systems and will be displaying its range of fingerprint readers, which are used for access control.

More than 280 businesses and industry experts from across the world will be attending the exhibition to see the latest innovations.

Ievo export sales manager Stephen Thompson said: “Security Essen is the perfect event to demonstrate the efficiency, safety and reliability of our products to a mix of new and current European clients at an event that encourages innovation.”

The event runs from Tuesday to Friday.

For more visit www.ievoreader.com