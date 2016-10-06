Cadets look to the past

Air cadets are on a mission to unearth historical secrets – and they are turning to the community to help.

Members of 2344 Longbenton Squadron are researching the group’s history as part of its 60th anniversary celebrations.

But while they have enjoyed trawling the Tyne and Wear Archives at the Discovery Museum in Newcastle, their base at Marquis Close, Benton, is still a mystery.

The site housed a Second World War command base, RAF Longbenton, until 1963, and it may have had a link to the first use of radar, but as with many military units, it has been omitted from the archives.

Cadet Robert Hodgson, 14, said: “We are hoping that there are some people out there who will get in touch to answer the many questions we now have.”

Anyone who can help should visit www.2344.org.uk